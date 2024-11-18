Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes Sells 6,122 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of Ingredion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $721,027.00.

INGR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.65. 657,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $155.44.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after purchasing an additional 125,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 92.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,516,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

