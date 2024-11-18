Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Rises By 9.7%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEUZ. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter valued at $709,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. 9,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2996 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

