Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 46979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

