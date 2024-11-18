Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$19,136.10 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,136.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NXR.UN traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.14. The company had a trading volume of 129,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,767. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.47 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The stock has a market cap of C$575.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

