Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Excellon Resources Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 30,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,319. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
Excellon Resources Company Profile
