Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Excellon Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 30,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,319. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

