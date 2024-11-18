Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 1,289,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,011,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Celsius

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Celsius by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Celsius by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Celsius by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.