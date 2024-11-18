CAP Partners LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CAP Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.4% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.27 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.