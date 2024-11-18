Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.11 on Monday, hitting $359.06. 84,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

