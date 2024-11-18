Semus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $9,511,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $4,846,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

FSEP stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $550.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.