Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.2 %

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

BTDPY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.38. 14,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.