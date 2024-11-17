Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.2 %
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
