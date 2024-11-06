Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.47 and last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 61397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

