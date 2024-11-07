MetFi (METFI) Tops One Day Volume of $73,756.15

MetFi (METFI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $73,756.15 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetFi token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,499.81 or 1.00401811 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,335.99 or 1.00183949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,736,493 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.20926504 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $92,466.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.