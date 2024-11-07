Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $480.08 and last traded at $478.40, with a volume of 61607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.55 and its 200 day moving average is $413.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 125,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

