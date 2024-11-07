Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

COTY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,266,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

