iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.36 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 20406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.