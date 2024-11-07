B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 383 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 383.10 ($4.99), with a volume of 3539644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.30 ($5.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.81) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587.67 ($7.65).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at B&M European Value Retail

The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 462.60.

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.52), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($47,477.84). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

