Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 332678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

