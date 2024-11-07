First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 9668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

