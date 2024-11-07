Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.77 and last traded at $121.77, with a volume of 2467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $834.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWK. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 138,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

