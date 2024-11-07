tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $12.46 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,499.81 or 1.00401811 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75,335.99 or 1.00183949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 562,339,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,615,969 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 562,339,635.4751778 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.01378415 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $18,619,866.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

