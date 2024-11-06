Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.05 and last traded at $128.69, with a volume of 24189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.16.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

