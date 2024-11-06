Casper Price Hits $0.0072 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $89.94 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,309.72 or 0.99509692 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,383.57 or 0.98285927 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,041,626,994 coins and its circulating supply is 12,431,995,409 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,039,199,304 with 12,429,681,201 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00692067 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,115,581.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

