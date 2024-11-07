Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.050-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.05-7.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.88. 1,131,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,894. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $107.82 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

