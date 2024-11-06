Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 1993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.1843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

