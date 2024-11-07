Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 381.76%.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE GROY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 919,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.