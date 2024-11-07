Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 1,391,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Barclays cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.