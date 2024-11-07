KickToken Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $0.85 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00006473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,357.30 or 1.00076780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006608 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005749 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00060632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,596,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,596,248 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,596,379.14274995. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01180886 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars.

