Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 7604818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lucid Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 581,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 732,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

