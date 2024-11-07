Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $5.43 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Prometeus has a market cap of $104.49 million and $3.49 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00007165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prom.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus (PROM) is a utility and governance token used within the Prom ecosystem, a decentralised GameFi platform offering an NFT marketplace, rental services, and other Web3 gaming solutions. PROM allows users to pay transaction fees, participate in governance, and access advanced analytics. With the integration of Prom zkEVM, a Layer 2 solution using zero-knowledge proofs, Prom enhances transaction scalability and efficiency, making PROM central to the platform’s GameFi services. Founded by Iva Wisher and Vladislavs Semjonovs, Prom aims to bridge traditional gamers with blockchain gaming through secure, user-friendly tools and a decentralised governance structure.”

