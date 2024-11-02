SKALE Network (SKL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.38 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $182.83 million and $20.38 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

