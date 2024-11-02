Ethereum Market Capitalization Reaches $300.04 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion and $10.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,491.82 or 0.03588398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00034864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,410,815 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

