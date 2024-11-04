Old North State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,235 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

