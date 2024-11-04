Innealta Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 176,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average is $550.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $428.48 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

