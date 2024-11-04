Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

