Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.93. 5,501,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,481,430. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.80 and a 200-day moving average of $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $366.91 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

