Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $487.43 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $360.30 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

