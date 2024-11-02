Jupiter 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57.82 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001347 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $57.82 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.95843147 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 529 active market(s) with $106,298,158.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

