Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.4 %
MAA stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.17. 1,027,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $167.39.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.73%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
