Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 534,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 98,320 shares.The stock last traded at $65.91 and had previously closed at $65.68.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

