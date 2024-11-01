Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

