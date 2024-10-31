Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of LAPR stock remained flat at $25.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $25.19.
About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April
