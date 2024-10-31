Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of LAPR stock remained flat at $25.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Get Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.