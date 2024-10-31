Notcoin (NOT) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $706.65 million and $70.17 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00707233 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $71,216,566.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

