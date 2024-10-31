Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

BFH opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 33.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

