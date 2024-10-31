Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 961,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUAD

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.