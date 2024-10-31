TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Price

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,496,000 after buying an additional 219,074 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after buying an additional 450,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,516,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after buying an additional 56,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 201,843 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

