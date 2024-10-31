BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and traded as low as $26.02. BNCCORP shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

BNCCORP Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 14.18%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

