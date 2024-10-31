6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and traded as high as $26.51. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands.

6D Global Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16.

6D Global Technologies Company Profile

6D Global Technologies, Inc is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation.

