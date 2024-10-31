Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,011,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
