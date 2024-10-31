IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. IBEX has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. IBEX has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In related news, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,891.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Group International L. Resource sold 59,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,343.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,375,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,771,035.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,891.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

