Eagle Strategies LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

RWR opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.